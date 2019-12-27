Slayyyter Apologizes for Past Racist Tweets: ‘It Was Disgusting and Ignorant and I Stopped’

Independent pop artist Slayyyter (real name Catherine Slater) has issued an apology for her past use of racial slurs on a since-deactivated "stan" Twitter account after years-old offensive tweets were uncovered and brought to light on social media this week.

"I am sorry for letting you down," she began. "I am sorry for all those appalling tweets. 7-8 years ago I had a One Direction/Fifth Harmony 'sass' account ... I was extremely annoying and cringey and would use slurs and say other things online because I thought I was being funny or edgy."

She continued, "As I matured I realized it's never funny or cool to use those words under any circumstances. Very shortly after this period of time I realized the way I was tweeting was disgusting and ignorant and I stopped."

The St. Louis pop artist explained that she has "grown and changed so much" since she used the offensive account when she was about 15 years old.

"[Eight] years is a lot of time to reflect, grow, mature and better know yourself as a human being," she wrote, adding that being uneducated and young is never an excuse to use hate speech.

The "Daddy AF" singer concluded by apologizing to the fans she let down, expressing regret for her "idiotic choices."

See her full statement, below:

"i hate myself a lot more than any of you could ever hate me right now. i don't know how to make this up to any of you but i'm really sorry," she shared in a followup tweet.

Earlier this week, tweets from 2012 posted by a Twitter user known as @camilkacowbello resurfaced and were revealed to be from an old account used by a then-teenage Slayyyter, before she became an independent pop artist and went viral with her hyperpop track "Mine" in early 2019.

The tweets revealed liberal use of the n-word, among other offensive speech.

The account has since been deactivated.

Ironically, Slayyyter's old account was a fan account for pop star Camila Cabello, who recently issued her own apology for her previous use of racist speech.