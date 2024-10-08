Surefire Way to Know if Snakes Are Nesting in Your Home

We typically let our noses guide us daily toward delicious, soothing, or curious smells, while gasps of "ew" lead us away from disgusting or uncomfortable smells.

However, THIS smell is crucially important and not one you want to mess around with. I'm totally freaking myself out, and yes, I'm being a bit dramatic for a very good reason after learning this.

If you smell cucumbers in your home but aren't chopping them up for a salad or have them sitting out on your kitchen counter, you should call wildlife control, animal control, or pest control, and fast.

Pile of fresh cucumbers with one cut open Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

This cucumber-like smell is going to be a bit musky and rotten and will most likely be coming from your attic, basement, or garage. Those areas are where dangerously venomous rattlesnakes and copperheads like to curl up, slither around, hang out, and build nests for themselves and their babies.

Since snakes slither around so silently, thank goodness this cucumber-like smell signals that a family of snakes may be living with you.

According to Total Reptile, this smell is distinctive to rattlesnakes and copperheads, who start to smell like an old cucumber when they're locked inside four walls and are either dying, on high alert, or hibernating.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, Rattlesnakes exist in almost all corners of the United States and are venomous snakes, while the venomous copperhead is everywhere except California.

