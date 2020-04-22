Demi Lovato Confirmed for ‘Sonny With a Chance’ Cast Reunion

The cast of Disney Channel's Sonny With A Chance are set to reunite!

The entire main cast, including the show's star, Demi Lovato, will reunite virtually for a live stream. Cast members made the announcement on Wednesday (April 22) on their respective social media accounts.

The reunion will take place on April 25 via Instagram Live. An exact time for the live stream has not been announced.

Cast members set to take part in the event include Lovato, Tiffany Thorton, Sterling Knight, Brandon Smith, Doug Brochu, Allisyn Snyder, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Audrey Whitby, Shayne Topp and Damien Haas.

Earlier this month, the two seasons of the popular show were made available to watch on the Disney+ streaming platform, which you can sign up for here, due to popular demand.

See the announcement, below.