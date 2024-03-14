Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Found Dead at Home, Police Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Death

Adult film star Sophia Leone has died. She was 26.

The actress was found dead at her home in New Mexico.

According to People, Leone's body was discovered by members of her family on March 1.

Authorities are describing the conditions surrounding her death as "suspicious."

Police reportedly stated that Sophia Leone was the dead woman's "performance name," but haven't released any more information regarding her identity.

On X (formerly Twitter), Los Angeles-based adult entertainment agency 101 Modeling, which handled some of the star's bookings, shared that her death is being investigated as a "home invasion homicide."

"Our hearts are broken by the untimely and tragic passing of our beloved Sophia Leone. A beautiful spirit who touched many of us. RIP sweet angel and know how much we loved you," the agency wrote.

Authorities have disputed the claim though, telling People, "We are investigating the death as a suspicious death at this point, and not a homicide, because the preliminary autopsy did not reveal any trauma and did not determine the cause of death."

The investigation remains ongoing as they await the medical examiner's report.

Leone's stepfather, Mike Romero, has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

"Sophia was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend. She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her three pets. She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile," he wrote on the page.