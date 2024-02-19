Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter Dead at 36

Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter has died. She was 36.

WARNING: Story contains mentions of suicide.

TMZ reports the actress died Thursday (Feb. 15) at home in Ohio.

"Kagney appears to have taken her own life, something confirmed by friends of hers who've now started a GoFundMe on behalf of her mom, Tina," a rep for the Parma Police Department of Parma, Ohio, told the tabloid.

The money raised from the GoFundMe will go toward the costs associated with Karter's funeral arrangements, including a memorial service.

As of publishing, the fundraiser has already surpassed its $8,000 goal. Any money left over will go to a local animal rescue charity.

"Kagney was a woman who wore many hats; she was a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter and a friend," the organizers of the GoFundMe wrote about the model, noting that despite her "many impressive accomplishments and talents," Karter "struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by."

"Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage," the statement continued.

"As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her. She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could," it concluded.

Karter began working in adult films in the mid 2000s. She won several AVN awards throughout her career.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800-273-TALK (8255).