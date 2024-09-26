Avoiding a Speeding Ticket Comes Down to Who, What, Where, When

Everyone has driven over the speed limit. 100% of us speed at some point unless we've never been behind the wheel of a car.

Every year we have a 16% chance of getting a ticket, granted this is for the average driver versus the speed demon or driver under the influence.

So when you feel the need for some speed, here are the who, what, when, where, and why's to help avoid a citation even if you're driving just a few miles-per-hour over the speed limit.

Time of Day

The morning commute between 6 AM and 10 AM is the most popular time police write tickets according to the Big Think website.

Day of the Week

Mondays overwhelmingly exceed the rest of the week as the most popular time during the week that enforcement officials write tickets.

Days in the Month

We've heard of speeding ticket quotas police need to meet and this may play a role. The first couple of days in the beginning of each month and the last week of the month are when police officers write the most speeding tickets according to the Ask Jerry website.

Location

Technically speaking, we all know that it's illegal to go even one mile per hour over the speed limit however, in reality, there's that unspoken 5-10 MPH over wiggle-room rule where most officers aren't going to waste their time. That said, according to Ask Jerry (as well as common sense), this does depend on where you're attempting that wiggle room. If you're going even 5 MPH over in a school zone there's an excellent chance you're getting a ticket if caught. This goes for construction zones, too.

What You Drive

If you're in a sharp, red-looking number, or a pricey car like a Lamborghini then you'll attract the attention of an officer even if you're only going a few miles-per-hour over the speed limit according to Reader's Digest

Also, on the opposite end of the flashier car spectrum, it's the older, less well-kept cars that can be magnets for police.

Stickers on Cars

That "baby on board" sticker of a speeding car is sure to upset a police officer even if the baby isn't in the car. Stickers attract attention from everyone, including law enforcement officials.

READ ON: Law Enforcement Agencies Urge Us to Remove Car Stickers ASAP

Age

If you're a younger driver, like a teen or college age speeding even a little bit over the maximum, this can be a life lesson for police officers so take it easy according to Reader's Digest.

Distracted Driving

If you're driving over the limit even just a little bit and distracted because you're looking down or eating, maybe even texting, an officer is more likely to pull you over for speeding.

Be a Follower

Going with the flow of traffic, following others that are speeding means law enforcement officials will most likely let you be while keeping an eye out for the driver passing everyone else according to Reader's Digest.

