Avoiding a Speeding Ticket Comes Down to Who, What, Where, When
Everyone has driven over the speed limit. 100% of us speed at some point unless we've never been behind the wheel of a car.
Every year we have a 16% chance of getting a ticket, granted this is for the average driver versus the speed demon or driver under the influence.
So when you feel the need for some speed, here are the who, what, when, where, and why's to help avoid a citation even if you're driving just a few miles-per-hour over the speed limit.
Time of Day
The morning commute between 6 AM and 10 AM is the most popular time police write tickets according to the Big Think website.
Day of the Week
Mondays overwhelmingly exceed the rest of the week as the most popular time during the week that enforcement officials write tickets.
Days in the Month
We've heard of speeding ticket quotas police need to meet and this may play a role. The first couple of days in the beginning of each month and the last week of the month are when police officers write the most speeding tickets according to the Ask Jerry website.
Location
Going with the flow of traffic, following others that are speeding means law enforcement officials will most likely let you be while keeping an eye out for the driver passing everyone else according to Reader's Digest.
