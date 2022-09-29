Spice Girls Celebrate 25 Years of ‘Spiceworld’ With Re-Release Featuring Unheard Demos and More

We really, really want this album!

It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since the Spice Girls released their catchy,girl-powered smash album Spiceworld, which sold more than 14 million copies worldwide.

Released at the height of Spice Mania, the group's second album punctuated their tremendous success. It was soon followed by a movie of the same name, world tour, line of Spice Girl dolls, accessories and even lollipops.

Now, Sporty, Baby, Ginger, Scary and Posh Spice are celebrating the album's 25th anniversary with Spiceworld 25, an expanded version of their second smash album.

What can fans expect to hear on Spiceworld 25?

The re-release will include all the original Spiceworld songs we know and love, along with some bonus tracks, B-sides, unheard demos and previously unreleased live recordings.

Plus, there's a new "Spice Girls Party Mix" — a 15-minute megamix of the band's most popular hits that'll really spice up your life.

Check out the Full Track List for Spiceworld 25 Below:

Spice Up Your Life Stop Too Much Saturday Night Divas Never Give Up On The Good Times Move Over Do It Denying Viva Forever The Lady Is A Vamp Step To Me (7” Mix) Outer Space Girls Walk Of Life Step To Me (Demo Version)* Too Much (Live In Toronto, July 1998)* Stop (Live In Madrid, March 1998)* Move Over (Live In Istanbul, October 1997) Spice Up Your Life (Live In Arnhem, March 1998)* Viva Forever (Live In Manchester, April 1998)* Spice Up Your Life (Morales Radio Mix) Stop (Morales Remix Edit) Too Much (SoulShock & Karlin Remix) Viva Forever (John Themis Ambient Mix)* Step To Me (Extended Mix) Spice Girls Party Mix*

Spiceworld 25 is available digitally Nov. 4, but if you're feeling nostalgic for the '90s, you can purchase it on CD or cassette tape.

*denotes new or previously unreleased track

