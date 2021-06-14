Spice Girls Are Releasing a Brand New Song Just in Time for Their 25th Anniversary

Zig-a-zig ah! On Monday (June 14), the Spice Girls marked their 25th anniversary and to celebrate, the iconic girl group announced that they're dropping a new song.

"It's official! It's been 25 years of the Spice Girls. We believe there is a Spice Girl in all of us, and we want you to join us on a trip down memory lane! We want to see you singing your heart out, showing off your best dance moves and hear how you've been inspired, influenced and excited by everything People Power," the group posted on the band's official Instagram, before teasing, "p.s. Keep your eyes peeled today if you wannabe excited ..."

The big surprise? The upcoming release of Wannabe25, a limited edition EP to commemorate the Girls' major milestone.

Available to stream and purchase July 9, the four-track studio set will include "Wannabe," the group's smash debut 1996 single, as well as a remix by Junior Vasquez and the original demo recording of the song. Even more exciting, the EP will include previously unreleased ballad "Feed Your Love."

Wannabe25 will also be available as a vinyl and cassette.

As part of the anniversary, Posh, Scary, Ginger, Baby and Sporty also launched the #IAmASpiceGirl fan campaign. Fans are already flooding Instagram and Twitter with photo and video tributes to the group's enduring influence over the last two and a half decades.

Now there's only one question left to ask: when are we getting a sequel to Spice World?