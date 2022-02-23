Starbucks Employee Makes Sure Customer Is Safe After Teen Patron Is Approached by Stranger

A Texas Starbucks employee went the extra mile to make sure a teen was safe after witnessing a male stranger approach the girl in their shop.

Mother Brandy Roberson shared her 18-year-old daughter's story on Facebook, according to TODAY.

It all went down on a Saturday night when the teen went to a Corpus Christi Starbucks to study. When an older man the teen clearly did not know or recognize began speaking to her, a barista who noticed the exchange went over to the teen's table and presented her with “an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up.”

The barista had written a secret message on the cup. It read: "Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup.”

The student showed her mother the cup and told her the story as soon as she got home, though it's unclear if the teen ever took the lid off to indicate she needed help from the staff.

"She was holding the cup and knew that I would love that someone did that for her," Roberson told TODAY. "It made me feel so grateful that the Starbucks employees were watching out for her. As a mom, that is my worst fear that something would happen to my child and nobody would be there to help."

Roberson's daughter explained that the adult man spoke "fairly loudly" and ended up standing next to her table for a while.

“It sounded like he was quite animated. I believe this is what alerted the employees. He had also not come in with my daughter, so they knew she probably did not know him,” the mom shared.

Eventually, it seemed like the man became aware that the staff was communicating with the teen and he ended up leaving the coffee joint.

Roberson explained that she didn't believe her Facebook post about the incident would go viral — she just wanted to thank the employees for caring about her daughter.

"I am incredibly grateful to the staff there. I hope that we can all learn from them and be willing to help anyone who seems that they might need help," she concluded.