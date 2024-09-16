Stolen Disney on Ice Wigs Worth $20,000 Recovered After Video of Theft Goes Viral: WATCH

A woman in Oklahoma has recovered stolen Disney wigs that were worth $20,000.

In a video posted to TikTok, a man can be seen grabbing the wigs off the heads of the mannequins that they are perched upon. The man first grabs a dark-haired wig before taking the blonde one right next to it. He then turns his attention to the shelves behind him and begins stealing wigs from there as well.

According to MSN, the man that stole the wigs has now been identified as Caleb Albers and that the wigs were stolen on Sept. 7.

Albers was discovered after the police were tipped off that it might be him and he was tracked down from an old address given to them. While the people that lived at that address informed the police that Albers no longer lived there, a woman walked up wearing a familiar blonde wig.

The police asked the woman where she got the wig from, to which, she told them she got it from Albers. She also told authorities that she knew another woman who purchased multiple wigs from the suspect.

Marjorie Pfenning was identified as the woman who bought the other wigs and she claimed that Albers came to her home and begged her to buy the wigs from him. She then bought the wigs for $10.

"He didn’t tell me anything about where the wigs came from,” said Pfenning.

She went on to say that the wigs were not her style and were too "fantasy" for her liking.

"I didn’t know there was a lot of money invested in the wigs, and I surely didn’t know that it was from Disney on Ice. I would have returned the wigs immediately,” said Pfenning.

She shared that she was thankful that she was not arrested and warned people to think twice to think about buying something from someone.

Albers is facing a grand larceny complaint.