This Popular Supermarket Chain Will Close Dozens of Stores by November

Popular supermarket chain Stop & Shop will be closing many stores before the end of the year.

All across the nation, everyday shoppers are being squeezed by higher and higher prices at the grocery store every time that they go. Because of this, many chains have now deiced to close with Stop & Shop being the latest chain to close dozens of its stores all across the country.

The locations that are set to close will be shut down by November.

Why Is Stop & Shop Closing so Many Locations?

According to CNN, the chain’s president Gordon Reid shared a statement about the decision to close so many stores.

"Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," he said.

In May of this year, it was announced that reductions were planned, but the locations were not specified at the time.

Which Stop & Shop Stores Are Closing in New Jersey?

A whopping 10 Stop & Shop locations will shutter in New Jersey over the next few weeks. The locations scheduled to close include: 625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt 1083 Inman Ave., Edison 1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison 1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township 4861 US Highway 9, Howell 2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson 1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg 581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway 505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

Which Stop & Shop Stores Are Closing in New York?

In New York, seven more locations of the supermarket chain are set to close over the coming months. Those locations are:

2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn

294 Middle Country Road, Coram

2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale

132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead

240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon

7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw

Which Stop & Shop Stores Are Closing in Connecticut?

Five more locations are set to close in Connecticut by the time November is here. Those locations set to shut their doors are:

100 Division St., Ansonia

72 Newtown Road, Danbury

855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford

1937 West Main St., Stamford

211 High St., Torrington

Other Stop & Shop Locations Closing

Additionally, eight in Massachusetts are going to close. Those locations are:

932 North Montello St., Brockton

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

165 Needham St., Newton

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke

36 New State Highway, Raynham

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

415 Cooley St., Springfield

545 Lincoln St. Worcester

What's more, two locations in Rhode Island are going to close come the fall as well. Those locations are:

11 Commerce Way, Johnston

176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)