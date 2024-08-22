This Popular Supermarket Chain Will Close Dozens of Stores by November
Popular supermarket chain Stop & Shop will be closing many stores before the end of the year.
All across the nation, everyday shoppers are being squeezed by higher and higher prices at the grocery store every time that they go. Because of this, many chains have now deiced to close with Stop & Shop being the latest chain to close dozens of its stores all across the country.
The locations that are set to close will be shut down by November.
Why Is Stop & Shop Closing so Many Locations?
According to CNN, the chain’s president Gordon Reid shared a statement about the decision to close so many stores.
"Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand," he said.
In May of this year, it was announced that reductions were planned, but the locations were not specified at the time.
Which Stop & Shop Stores Are Closing in New Jersey?
Which Stop & Shop Stores Are Closing in New York?
In New York, seven more locations of the supermarket chain are set to close over the coming months. Those locations are:
2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn
294 Middle Country Road, Coram
2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow
130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale
132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead
240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon
7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw
Which Stop & Shop Stores Are Closing in Connecticut?
Five more locations are set to close in Connecticut by the time November is here. Those locations set to shut their doors are:
100 Division St., Ansonia
72 Newtown Road, Danbury
855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford
1937 West Main St., Stamford
211 High St., Torrington
Other Stop & Shop Locations Closing
Additionally, eight in Massachusetts are going to close. Those locations are:
932 North Montello St., Brockton
341 Plymouth St., Halifax
165 Needham St., Newton
24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke
36 New State Highway, Raynham
539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
415 Cooley St., Springfield
545 Lincoln St. Worcester
What's more, two locations in Rhode Island are going to close come the fall as well. Those locations are:
11 Commerce Way, Johnston
176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)
