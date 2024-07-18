Surprising Items You Should Never Store in Your Garage

Just like basements and attics, garages are a go-to for storage space. We all have boxes or crates filled with items we don't need every day. Then there's closet space that may be at a minimum so storing seasonal clothing, suitcases, knick-knacks, electronics, paperwork, and memorabilia in the garage is easy.

Well some of those items I listed above should never be stored in your garage unless it's climate controlled. According to Southern Living, if you live anywhere with heat, humidity, or chilly winters that can hit the freezing mark, the garage is a no-no.

A good rule of thumb to follow is that if it's sentimental, can't be replaced, and very valuable, then don't store it in your garage where it can be ruined by moisture, temperature fluctuations and pests.

Heat and humidity will damage most items as will bitter nights. A brief stint is okay, but quite often that temporary storage space turns into a longer stay and then it's too late. Even items that are reparable could get pricy. Combustible and flammable items, as well are dangerous depending on your climate.

Cluttered corner of a busy residential garage. trekandshoot loading...

Then there's rodents, racoons, spiders, and bugs that may find a warm place to build a nest. Sealed or not, here's that list of items you should avoid storing in your garage and some are quite surprising.

Remember, even sealed containers are accessible to bugs, bitter temps, and moisture according to the Family Handyman website.

Pet Food

Food, Wine

Blankets and Clothing

Paint

Firewood

Propane Tanks

Important Documents/Paperwork

Photographs

Books

Electronics

Art Work

Stuffed Animals

Pillows

Chemicals

Easily Flammable Items

