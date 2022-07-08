This ‘Stranger Things’ Fan and Cosplayer Created a Gorgeously Ghastly ‘Upside Gown’ Inspired by the Upside Down

A self-proclaimed "full-time costume and cosplay creator" named Elien decided to make a dress inspired by Netflix's hit series, Stranger Things.

The talented cosplayer from Berlin, who goes by @lie_chee on Instagram, took to social media to chronicle the making of the "UpsideGown" — an incredibly intricate gown inspired by the creepy Upside Down dimension featured in Stranger Things, where the evil Demogorgon, Mind Flayer and Vecna reside.

Created almost entirely using leftover plastic, the dark purple and black gown features a sweetheart neckline, side-split up the leg and long, twisted tentacle-like vines that converge on the bust and trail of the dress.

Worbla, wire, paint and hot glue were also used to create the ghastly DIY gown.

See the strange sartorial creation below:

After the dress was completed, she share plenty of photos of her creation on social media, including pics of her posing glamorously in the creative gown, which would be perfect to wear to prom in the Upside Down.

See more photos below:

See a video of the full gown in action, below:

This is hardly the first time Elien has crafted an epic costume based on her favorite characters from certain TV shows and franchises.

Some of her other notable cosplay moments include dressing up as the original Wonder Woman, Super Girl and Angewomon from Digimon.

See some of her incredible cosplays, below: