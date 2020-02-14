The first official Stranger Things Season 4 teaser is here!

On February 14, Netflix gave fans their first glimpse of the show's new season by dropping a new trailer titled "From Russia With Love" — and let's just say they're getting straight to the point. Yes, Jim Hopper survived.

At the end of Season 3, David Harbour's character was presumed dead after he heroically sacrificed himself to save everyone by destroying the machine that was set to bring creatures from the Upside Down into Hawkins.

In the short trailer, we find out that Hopper is very much alive and well... for now... and he's currently working in some sort of snowy Russian prison camp. If you were watching the Stranger Things teaser carefully, you might have also recognized another familiar face: Game of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha, a.k.a the Faceless Man, who is playing one of Hopper’s prison keepers. (He appears at around the 27-second mark.)

It's unclear how Hopper survived his death, but it looks like Eleven and the Hawkins gang might have to work together to save him — and something tells us Wlaschiha's character won't make it easy.

Check out the Stranger Things Season 4 trailer, below:

"We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!" the Duffer Brothers said in a statement via TVLine. "Although it’s not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human... and other."

The statement continued, "Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime, pray for the American."

As of right now, Stranger Things Season 4 doesn't have an official release date.