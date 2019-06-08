This Street Artist Posted a Graphic Image to Mock Miley Cyrus’ Pro-Choice Cake Photo

A street artist named Sabo mocked Miley Cyrus' 'Abortion Is Healthcare' photo by replacing the cake with a baby.

Just days after responding to a man who called her "selfish" for posting the pro-abortion photo to her Instagram account, the "Cattitude" singer is still facing backlash. This time a conservative artist has plastered graphic photos of Cyrus licking a bloody infant, some of which were spotted on stop signs and bus stops in Los Angeles.

“This is in response to Miley licking an 'ABORTION IS HEALTHCARE' cake which those on the Right found as tasteless and disrespectful as I’m sure the Left will find my version," Sabo told Breitbart News.

“Also it seems Miley Cyrus is planning a collaboration with Planned Parenthood in the near future I hope my campaign derails, however, I’m sure it won’t because the Left is lacking morals and standards,” he added, referring to the pop star's t-shirt collab with designer Marc Jacobs, in which proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.

We have chosen not to include his photos in this article, however, if you'd like to see them, you can here.

This isn't the first time Sabo has criticized left-wing celebrities with his art. Earlier this year, he mocked Jussie Smollet's claim that he was attacked in Chicago by posting spoof movie posters all over LA, one of which refers to the Empire actor as the "Black Prankster" and nominates him for "best fictional story."