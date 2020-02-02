Celebrities at 2020 Super Bowl: Which Stars Went to the Big Game?

Stars from all walks of the entertainment industry made the trip to Miami, Florida to attend the 2020 Super Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium Sunday (Feb. 2).

Before the game, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy were spotted playing on the field throwing the football to Blue, who seemed to be having the time of her life. (The Halftime Show performance is the first show that Jay-Z's label Roc Nation will produce since signing a partnership deal with the NFL to curate musical moments at major events.)

Also at the Big Game: DJ Khaled was seen making a social media video for the NFL while Meek Mill and G-Eazy were on the field. Cardi B and Offset were seen walking into the stadium too, hand-in-hand.

Comedian Kevin Hart, NBA legend Shaq, Lopez's boyfriend A-Rod and actor Keegan-Michael Key were all reportedly seen in the VIP seating area.

As for performers in attendance, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson introduced the teams in an epic fashion; Demi Lovato sang the national anthem, while Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during the Halftime Show.

See social media posts from and about celebs in attendance, below.