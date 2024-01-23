Is the Super Bowl Rigged? This Super Bowl Logo Color Theory Sure Is Convincing

Fans are convinced that this wild Super Bowl logo color conspiracy theory is real.

What makes the theory extra strange, though? This conspiracy has come true two years in a row already.

What Is the Super Bowl Logo Color Theory?

According to the internet, the colors of the annual Super Bowl logo design, which is revealed prior to the playoff games that determine which teams will eventually go to the Super Bowl, apparently dictate which teams are going to compete head to head for the trophy.

Not only that, but the theory has seemingly been proven right for the last two years in a row.

According to Sporting News, the theory was first sparked in 2022 when the Super Bowl LVI logo displayed an orange and yellow color scheme. That year, the Bengals, whose team color is mostly red, and Rams, whose team colors include yellow, battled for the win.

Then, for Super Bowl LVII in 2023, the logo was green and red, and the two teams that made it to the big event were the Eagles, whose team color is green, and the Chiefs, whose logo is red.

Now, the Super Bowl LVIII logo for 2024 features red and purple. The San Francisco 49ers, whose color is red, and Baltimore Ravens, whose color is purple, are two of the four final NFL teams in the playoffs, leading many to suspect they will ultimately go on to the Super Bowl.

It's worth noting that the logo for this year's game was unveiled in February 2023, long before the start of the 2024 season, according to Sporting News.

What Teams Will Play in the Super Bowl 2024?

The Super Bowl logo color theory isn't the only reason some NFL fans believe the Ravens and 49ers will face off at the big game this year.

According to a viral TikTok video, a Vancouver news station recently ran a premature headline that read: "Reba McEntire, Usher, and Post Malone are slated to perform at San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl match-up on February 11."

Why Would the Super Bowl Be Rigged?

According to SBNation, NFL conspiracy theorists believe that the league wants to orchestrate specific outcomes to benefit their ratings. Other factors, such as refereeing, also help them achieve desired outcomes, according to the conspiracy.

Plus, the logo color conspiracy theory has been bolstered by the fact that the bottom color of the last few Super Bowl logos has turned out to represent the winning team, as reported by Athlon Sports.

If the theory is true, that means that this year's Super Bowl will be a battle between the 49ers and the Ravens, with the Ravens ultimately coming out on top, since the bottom color on the logo is purple.

Don't say we didn't warn you... and check back here the night of Sunday, Feb. 11 to see if the theory is true!