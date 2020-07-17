Tamar Braxton Rushed to Hospital Following Apparent Overdose: Report

Tamar Braxton was reportedly rushed to the hospital after an apparent drug overdose.

Braxton was reportedly at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Los Angeles with her partner, David Adefeso, on Thursday (July 16) when she was allegedly found unresponsive.

TMZ reported that Adefeso told authorities that she had been upset earlier in the day and threatened suicide.

Adefeso reportedly found Braxton unresponsive and told 911 operators that she was drinking alcohol and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills in a potential suicide attempt, according to sources from The Blast.

Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the outlet that they received a 911 call at 9:45 PM for a 43-year-old female with a "possible overdose." Officers said that they followed the victim to the hospital to investigate. Sources told the outlet that the singer is unconscious but in stable condition and is under 24-hour watch.

"Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day – more information will be coming in the next few days," a family spokesperson said in a statement. "Please pray for her."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.