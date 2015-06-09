Tamar Braxton just pulled an Iggy Azalea -- well, sort of. While Azalea at least released a statement announcing that her performance at Pittsburgh Pride would be cancelled, Braxton pulled out of L.A. Pride Festival the same way a crappy boyfriend or girlfriend breaks up with you -- she just stopped answering festival organizers' calls altogether. What?

According to TMZ, Braxton was onboard to make an appearance at the 45th anniversary of the festival. Producer Jeff Consoletti says she was one of the first performers booked for the event, but organizers were forced to officially cancel her appearance since they flat-out stopped hearing from her a few days before she was set to perform. They decided to try and book someone else, and when they went to Braxton to ask her what happened they were met with silence again.

The festival decided not to pursue legal action against Braxton because she didn't profit off the event, but they'd probably appreciate some sort of explanation. Ivy Levan and Angel Haze are said to be replacing Braxton at the festival.