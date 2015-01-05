Tamera Mowry Is Expecting Baby No. 2! [PHOTO]

Congratulations to Tamera Mowry-Housley -- the former 'Sister, Sister' actress is expecting her second child!

Mowry announced the exciting news in a Clearblue-sponsored Instagram post, holding up the positive pregnancy test with one hand while placing her other hand over her mouth in a happy, surprised reaction. You can check out the photo above.

"We are thrilled to announce we are #ClearblueConfirmed! Can't wait to meet baby #2!" Mowry captioned the sweet photo. "Love Clearblue's pregnancy test with Smart Countdown. It helped me get through the wait to get my result by counting down with me."

The actress, who is married to Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, is already mom to the couple's two-year-old son Aden. No doubt the family is overjoyed with the news that they will soon be adding another little one to the nest. Congratulations to the happy family!