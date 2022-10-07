Tara Reid Is Trying to Get a ‘Josie and the Pussycats’ Sequel Going

Tara Reid is hoping to get Josie and the Pussycats trending so that a sequel can be made.

Reid kick-started her campaign for a sequel on social media.

In a TikTok video, she said she's "excited" about the potential for a new installment, and that fans should let her know in the comments if they want one.

She also tagged co-star Rosario Dawson and included a hashtag for co-star Rachael Leigh Cook, who's not on TikTok, seemingly hoping to get their attention as well.

Reid starred as Melody Valentine alongside Leigh Cook as Josie McCoy and Dawson as Valerie Brown in the 2001 teen comedy.

Watch her video below:

This isn't the first time someone has pitched a sequel to the movie.

Previously, while speaking on Josie and the Podcats, filmmakers Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont revealed they had pitched a sequel idea to Netflix.

"We pitched it, with Seth [Green] and Breckin [Meyer], to Netflix. But it was before Popstar, and essentially it would have been Popstar," Elfont said.

The project, which would have been called Foursome, would have been "all about them reuniting. Like, they had a massive falling out," according to Kaplan.

Donald Faison and Alexander Martin were allegedly attached to the project as well. They were slated to play the remaining two members of DuJour, the boy band featured in Josie and the Pussycats.

At the time of its release, Josie and the Pussycats was a critical and commercial failure. The film cost between $22 million and $39 million to create and only made $14.9 million back at the box office.

However, over time the film has become a 2000s cult classic, and has been revisited for its clever meta commentary on the music industry.