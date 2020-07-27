Taylor Swift might have revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third daughter in the lyrics of the song "Betty."

The buzz surrounding the pop star's latest album, Folklore, continues to grow as fans are still busy decoding every single one of her songs in hopes to find hidden Easter eggs — one of which may be the couple's child's name.

You see although Reynolds and Lively confirmed the birth of their daughter on October 4, 2019, they've never officially announced the baby's name... until now, according to Swifties, who believe Swift used the names of the pair's other children, Inez and James, in the lyrics to "Betty" as well.

"Betty, I know where it all went wrong," she sings. "You heard the rumors from Inez/ You can't believe a word she says/ Most times, but this time it was true."

Swift later adds in the bridge, "She said 'James, get in, let's drive.'"

Check out some fan reactions, below:

Swift, Lively nor Reynolds have yet to confirm if the speculation is true, but if it is, the hidden baby name wouldn’t be the first time James has made an appearance on a Swift's song as she was credited on the singer's 2018 track "Gorgeous."

Meanwhile, both the Gossip Girl album and Deadpool star both showed Swift's Folklore album some support on social media following its surprise release on July 24. Reynolds shared a screenshot of Swift's "Cardigan" music video on his Instagram Story, while Lively posted a lengthy message praising her good friend's new record.

"Can we all please crawl inside that piano with you and live in this album," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Like you, Folklore is full of heart, soul, humor, passion, intelligence, wit, whimsy, reality, imagination, strength, vulnerability, and above all things: LOVE."