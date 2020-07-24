Is Taylor Swift’s Song ‘betty’ Secretly About Karlie Kloss?

Who is the Betty character in Taylor Swift's latest release?

After the 30-year-old pop star released her eighth studio album, folklore (released July 24), fans began to wonder what and who her song "betty"—which is written about a girl from the perspective of a male character—was about. The mystery even became a Twitter trending topic on Friday (July 24).

There have been several fan theories about who Betty is and what the song is about.

Some fans noticed that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children, James and Inez, are named in the song, and theorized that Betty could be the name of the couple's third child, who was born in 2019.

Other fans believed that the song is about Swift's friend and rumored former lover, supermodel Karlie Kloss. Over the years, there have been numerous unsubstantiated fan theories that the two previously dated.

However, Swift clarified in a YouTube live chat that "betty" is just a fictional story told from a significant other's perspective and follows the aftermath from the track "august."

“There’s a collection of three songs I refer to as the 'Teenage Love Triangle,'" the "cardigan" singer shared. "These three songs explore a love triangle from all three people's perspectives at different times in their lives."

Nevertheless, check out fan reactions to and theories about the meaning of "betty," below.