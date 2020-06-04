Tavi Gevinson Slams Karlie Kloss for Posting Anti-Racism Statement: ‘You Have a Lot of Nerve’

Tavi Gevinson dragged Karlie Kloss over her relationship with the Kushners and Trumps after the model shared an anti-racism message on social media.

Earlier this week, the former Victoria's Secret Angel/businesswoman posted a quote from activist Cleo Wade on Instagram amid the ongoing nationwide protests across the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd's police brutality death.

The quote read: "The world will say to you: We need to end racism. Star by healing it in your own family. The world will say to you: How do we speak to bias and bigotry? Start by having the first conversation at your own kitchen table."

It continued, "The world will say to you: There is too much hate. Devote yourself to love. Love yourself so much that you can love others without barriers and judgment."

Though Kloss' intention was to raise awareness and encourage the people around us to educate themselves, Gevinson pointed out the irony by calling out Kloss for not taking a harder stance against her in-laws, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. (The model is married to Kushner's brother Joshua.)

"Karlie, give it a rest. You have a lot of nerve to make a show of championing girls' coding and your family in public (lame @ you ignoring Ivanka on social media; she still went to your wedding)," she wrote. "I can’t believe you’re not more embarrassed not just by them but YOUR decision to only publicly disown their politics in polite ways so you can have it both ways."

The writer and actress continued, "I don’t know what kind of conversations you have behind the scenes (besides when Jared asked your dad to solicit solutions to a global pandemic in a Facebook group back in March) but like... what am I looking at. This is a f--king joke."

