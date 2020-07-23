Taylor Swift Announces Surprise Album ‘Folklore’

Surprise! Taylor Swift will release her eighth studio album in mere hours.

The "Lover" singer made the announcement on Thursday (July 23) via social media. folklore will debut at midnight ET on Friday (July 24).

"Surprise! Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into," Swift tweeted.

"folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track 'the lakes,'" Swift added.

Swift revealed that fans will also get the music video for a single called "cardigan" at midnight ET.

"The music video for 'cardigan' will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed," she shared. "The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling."

Unlike her previous albums, this one has seven different standard album covers you can choose from. To celebrate her eighth album, she will also offer eight deluxe editions and eight deluxe vinyls that are available at her online store.

See the full folklore track list below.

1. "The 1"

2. "Cardigan"

3. "The Last Great American Dynasty"

4. "Exile" (featuring Bon Iver)

5. "My Tears Ricochet"

6. "Mirrorball"

7. "Seven"

8. "August"

9. "This Is Me Trying"

10. "Illicit Affairs"

11. "Invisible String"

12. "Mad Woman"

13. "Epiphany"

14. "Betty"

15. "Peace"

16. "Hoax"

17. "The Lakes"

Her social media accounts and website also feature an entirely new aesthetic, a far cry from her Lover era, with black and white imagery and all lowercase lettering.

See the announcement, below.