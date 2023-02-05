Taylor Swift Clapped for Harry Styles at the Grammys and Fans Ate It Up: REACTIONS

Haylor fans, unite! Fans are reacting to Taylor Swift's sweet reaction to Harry Styles' 2023 Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album for his 2022 album, Harry's House.

Presented to him by Jennifer Lopez, Styles grabbed the first televised award of the night during the main show Sunday (Feb. 5).

Styles adorably hugged his friend and fellow nominee Lizzo before making his way onstage to give his speech, which was when the cameras panned to Swift in the crowd. (The camera operators knew what they were doing!)

Swift clapped and smiled as Styles accepted the award, and of course, fans were both delighted and grateful for the strategic camerawork.

Swift and Styles dated for three short months in 2012, but the duo made a lasting impact on their respective fanbases!

One fan even pointed out that when Styles won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar" in 2021, Swift was seemingly the first person in the crowd to stand up and applaud the "Adore You" singer.

Another fan even predicted the interaction in an earlier tweet a few hours before the show.

"We might get another Harry/Taylor interaction today. I think I won't survive," the fan tweeted.

See more reactions, below:

Styles was nominated for six awards at the 2023 Grammys, including Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Record of the Year for "As It Was" and Harry's House.

Swift's re-recorded version of 2012's "All Too Well," renamed "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," was up for Song of the Year, and she was nominated for three other awards.