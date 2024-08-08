Taylor Swift Concert Terror Suspect Began Working at Venue Days Before Show

One of the Taylor Swift concert terror suspects reportedly started a job at the targeted venue days before the singer's shows were scheduled to take place.

TMZ reports one of the two suspects involved in the failed terrorism plot gained employment at the venue just days before Swift was set to arrive in Vienna, Austria.

The outlet reports the 17-year-old suspect got a job at Ernst Happel Stadium in the days leading up to Swift's scheduled Eras Tour concerts.

The suspect was arrested outside of the venue before the plot could be put into motion.

TMZ previously reported that authorities executed a search warrant at one of the suspect's homes, where police discovered chemical substances and technical devices.

Additionally, the outlet reports the planned plot may have been a multi-pronged attack.

Reportedly, the plan was for one of the suspects to drive a vehicle into the crowd outside of the venue before detonating an explosive. TMZ reports the suspects also intended to use knives and matches during the planned attack.

In addition to the arrest of the 17-year-old, police in the area have also detained a 19-year-old and 15-year-old. Authorities believe the three teens were radicalized online over the last month.

General Director for Public Security Frankz Ruf shared that authorities are calling the incident a "serious terror plot."

Swift has not canceled her upcoming London shows as of reporting.