John Mayer Has Some Words to Say About Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s New Album

John Mayer has finally weighed in on Reputation.

The musician gave his two cents on his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's latest album during his performance at the iHeartRadio LIVE concert in Burbank, California earlier this week.

As Entertainment Tonight recounts, the singer-songwriter was talking about his single "New Light" on Wednesday (October 24) when he said he was "thinking about reputation."

After an audience member cried out from the crowd, thinking Mayer was referring to Swift's new album, the artist corrected them.

"Not the album, but that’s still fine," Mayer said of Reputation.

"That's a fine piece of work," he added.

Mayer then explained how "New Light" is about changing his public perception with regards to past relationships.

"I started thinking to myself, there’s probably a lot of people who would be like, ‘I want nothing to do with that guy,’ but if we could only get stuck in an elevator that 30 minutes later when the fire department came and opened the door… she would have been walking away going, ‘That was nothing like I thought it would be,'" he explained.

One of his most public (albeit brief) relationships, of course, was with Swift, who Mayer dated between December 2009 and February 2010.

The relationship reportedly didn't end well.

Swift's song "Dear John" is rumored to be about the musician. Meanwhile, Mayer's song "Paper Doll" is supposedly about Swift, featuring the lyrics, "You’re like twenty-two girls in one"—potentially a reference to Swift's song "22," which was released a year prior to Mayer's track.