Taylor Swift Reportedly Got Justin Bieber Kicked Out of Her Gym

Taylor Swift wanted Justin Bieber kicked out of her gym, according to TMZ.

As per the outlet, both pop stars happened to visit the Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood over the weekend and apparently Swift had reserved the entire gym for a private session with her trainer. Unfortunately, she wasn’t the only one there and her team asked that everyone, including the "Yummy" singer, exit the premises.

However, when Bieber's security team was approached, they reportedly refused to cut his training short so he stayed until he was finished and was supposedly seen "goofing around and dancing" long after his workout was over.

Eventually, he did leave and Swift did get her workout in without any confrontation between her and her best friend Selena Gomez's ex-boyfriend. Bieber reportedly didn’t even know who exactly had ordered him to leave, with an insider telling TMZ he had "just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The incident is clearly not personal — and it's very likely that the "Lover" hitmaker didn't know that he was at the gym before she got there — but it does come after the Swift and Bieber's previous confrontation amid her feud with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records. Over the summer, Bieber defended his manager after Swift shared a letter on Tumblr accusing Braun of not letting her use her old music after he acquired her catalog.