Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian-West Seemingly React to the 2016 Leaked Kanye West Phone Call

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian-West have both seemingly reacted to the infamous 2016 leaked phone call between Swift and Kanye West.

On Friday (March 20) the full conversation between the rapper and the "Lover" singer concerning the lyrics to his song "Famous." The lyrics in the track include, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b---h famous (God d--n) / I made that b---h famous."

During the phone call, West only told Swift about the lyric "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex." Once the song debuted, Swift spoke out about how she felt disrespected and claimed that West never told her the full lyrics. In response, Kardashian-West shared video clips of West and Swift's recorded phone conversation, something that Swift didn't allow or realize that she was doing.

Once the entire conversation leaked, it was clear that Swift did not know about the other lines in the song and even mentioned that she thought the lyrics would be something mean like "b---h."

Kardashian-West liked a Twitter post on Saturday (March 21) that read, "The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I’m so confused right now."

Meanwhile, Swift liked a handful of supportive Tumblr posts. "Taylor told the truth mood board," one post read. Another one stated, "How I sleep at night knowing we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it,"