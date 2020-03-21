Taylor Swift and Kanye West infamous 2016 phone call concerning his song "Famous" has leaked in full.

It's unclear how exactly the entire video leaked on Twitter on Saturday (March 21). However, the internet has already created viral hashtags concerning the call, #TaylorToldTheTruth and #KanyeWestIsOverParty.

In the song, West sings, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b---h famous (God d--n) / I made that b---h famous." West was referring to the moment in 2009 where he interrupted Swift's acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs.

When "Famous" released in 2016, Swift spoke out publicly about the track and shared that she felt disrespected by the line "I made that b---h famous." In response to her criticism, Kim Kardashian-West posted Snapchat clips of West and Swift's phone conversation. Kardashian-West also seemingly branded Swift a snake using the snake emoji in her posts and suggested that Swift knew about the lyrics beforehand.

After the beauty mogul shared clips from the conversation, Twitter began trending #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty. In response, the "Lover" singer left social media for quite some time and returned to music with "Look What You Made Me Do" and used the snake as branding for her reputation album and era.

The full video shows that West only mentioned the lyric, "I feel like me and Taylor may still have sex," and not the other two lines to Swift. "I need to think about it,” Swift said in response to the single lyric. “When you hear something for the first time you need to think about it, because it is absolutely crazy.”

Listen to the entire conversation, below.