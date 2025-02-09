Taylor Swift Attends the 2025 Super Bowl in Style (PHOTOS)

Taylor Swift made her grand entrance to the 2025 Super Bowl in style.

Super Bowl 59 takes place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Sunday (Feb. 9), where the "Lover" singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift fans were eager to see the singer arrive to the stadium with her crew of famous friends. This year, she came with Ice Spice as well as Este, Alana and Danielle Haim of the band HAIM.

The pop star wore a cream blazer with white t-shirt and off-white thigh-high boots while carrying a small red purse.

Swift also wore a "T" necklace, similar to the jewelry she wore on her thigh at the 2025 Grammys earlier this month.

READ MORE: See All the Viral 2025 Super Bowl Commercials

Swift began attending Kelce's games back in 2023. She was famously in attendance at the 2024 Super Bowl where she was spotted in a luxurious private box cheering on the Chiefs.

Last year she was photographed alongside friends Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone. Kelce's family members were also in attendance.

Swift's 2024 Super Bowl suite reportedly cost $3 million.