Teachers have an incredible impact on students' lives as they spend a majority of the year with them. One teacher — who is also a house music DJ — inspires his third grade students by playing them music to stimulate their minds.

TheTeachhouseTeacher, a.k.a. user @jakeshoredrive_, went viral after sharing a clip via TikTok of a student's letter thanking him for playing music in his classroom.

"I believe word has spread at my school about this letter from my student that went viral," he wrote over the letter from the young kid.

"Dear Mr. P," the child's letter begins. "Can you please keep playing music when we come into school in the morning? It really makes me happy and ready for the day."

After the letter, the video then cuts to a dark and empty school gymnasium with house music blasting and colorful disco lights flashing around the room.

Watch the clip here:

Users were amazed by the clip, expressing their appreciation for teachers like Mr. P who aim to inspire their students.

"This is how to get kids keen for school. BE FUN. You’re leaving a legacy these kids will tell their kids about man, how cool is that," one person wrote, while another commented: "If gym class was like this when I went in middle school I would never leave!"

"Daily raves in the gym sounds like WAY better exercise and way more fun than dodgeball," a third wrote, while another stated their school never played fun music when they were growing up. "My gym teacher played eye of the tiger," they lamented.

A study in 2016 found that "musical experiences in childhood can actually accelerate brain development, particularly in the areas of language acquisition and reading skills," according to Bright Horizons.

The study also showed that music "ignites all areas of child development and skills for school readiness, including intellectual, social-emotional, motor, language and overall literacy."