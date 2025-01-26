Teacher Who Invited ICE to Raid His School Exposed for Alleged Problematic Past Tweets

A substitute teacher went viral after he invited Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to raid his high school.

The male teacher has not been publicly identified, details from his X (formerly Twitter) profile indicate that he worked at Northside High School in Texas. On Thursday (Jan. 23), user @HookEm232 tweeted in response to a post from ICE updating citizens on how many people they have detained since President Donald Trump has taken office and is allowing ICE to raid sensitive spaces, including schools, medical centers and churches.

"Y'all should come to Fort Worth, TX to Northside High School," the teacher wrote. "I have many students who don't even speak English, and they are in 10th-11th grade. They have to communicate through their iPhone translator with me. The @USEDGOV should totally overhaul our school system in Texas."

Fort Worth Independent School District officials released a statement regarding the vile tweet and launched an investigation into the matter. The School Board President Roxanne Martinez attempted to assure parents that ICE did not target the school. “Please be assured that we are taking this situation very seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible,” she said in a statement. School officials did not publicly identify the man, but did confirm that the teacher would not be teaching classes while their investigation is underway.

So, who is @HookEm232? The teacher's profile photo features a football player, and his cover photo features the House of Dragons character Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith. After his tweet went viral, he made his X account private. Some of the users that he is following are labeled "NSFW" and "18+ only." His bio reads, "Mainly on here for sports and gambling news :)"

Several fellow X accounts shared screenshots and quoted tweets from the teacher's account, though some of these could not be verified. The teacher apparently responded to a tweet about another educator promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs in a hostile manner. "I teach with these f---ing Libtards every day and that's [why] I talk to no one at work except the kids," he allegedly wrote. Another tweet from his account allegedly read, "... Kids are horribly undereducated these days. I teach high school kids who are on an elementary school level. Maybe we should concentrate on that. They are going to ruin our country."