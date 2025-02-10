Scandalous! This Flight Actually Encourages You to Join the Mile High Club

Is it getting hot in here?

Absolutely, it is as hot air pushes you 5,280 feet into the clouds.

While joining the mile-high club involves you, your conquest, and 37,000 feet in a cramped bathroom, this ride of your life is in the vast blue sky with no one around but the pilot, who is covering his ears.

According to CNN, it all takes place in a hot air balloon. Love is in the air, quite literally and physically.

Yes, there's a privacy screen between you and the pilot, but the fact that you're in an open-air basket, the pilot wears earmuffs, too, to drown out any grunts, groans, and screams.

Oh, and the views, when you feel like looking, are off the stunning Temucla countryside in Southern California northeast of San Diego, about 90 miles south of Los Angeles.

In case you want to add this to your bucket list, you can pay to join this mile-high club with the Magical Adventure Balloon Rides for just $1,400 per couple. If you want to be even more adventurous and naughty, you can add another person for just $159. The bucket holds up to 10 people, but let's move on from that freakiness.

The basket averages anywhere from seven to eight feet long and five to 6 feet wide.

According to the Hot Air Fun website, all of their other balloons stop at 3,000 feet, but they want to go literal with this, and 5,280 feet is exactly one mile above sea level.

It's a three-hour tour, so let's hope it doesn't end like Gilligan's Island. You can bring your own blankets and music while they supply a Champagne breakfast to help fuel your frolicking fun.

