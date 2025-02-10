Will Trump Revoke Eagles’ Super Bowl White House Visit Like Last Time?

Hey, Philadelphia Eagles, what are you going to do now that you won Super Bowl LIX 40 to 22, crushing the Kansas City Chiefs?

We're NOT going to the White House.

The majority of the Philadelphia Eagles have spoken out over the last week or two, saying they don't want to go to the White House if they beat the Kansas City Chiefs

According to the Irish Sun website, Trump revoked the longtime tradition of inviting the winning Super Bowl team to Washington, D.C., after the Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons back in 2018.

So will he do it again?

According to the Business Insider website, the last time Trump called the White House his home, only 10 of the 20 major sports teams that won championships chose to go.

That was a first in the history of the presidency.

If you recall, the Philadelphia Eagles were one of those 10 teams that turned down Donald Trump's White House invite back in 2018 when they beat the Atlanta Falcons. It was then that Trump rescinded the invitation.

This year, after spending $20 million of taxpayer dollars to be the first president to go to a Super Bowl, he only stayed for half the game. Was it because his chosen team, Kansas City, was losing bigly?

According to Yahoo! Sports, it will be a team vote on whether to go or not this Saturday, February 15, if Trump doesn't throw one of his Twitter tantrums first and rescind the offer to the Eagles.

According to The Week website, an individual player has refused to attend the White House visit spanning from President Reagan to President Obama.

But as we know, when it comes to Trump, entire teams not going to the White House was a first, with 50% of those championship teams during his first term saying no thank you.

