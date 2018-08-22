‘The Hills’ Reboot Just Cast This Really, Really Unexpected Disney Star

In a move not even psychic teen Raven Baxter would have seen coming, The Hills reboot has cast Kyle Massey, Us Weekly reported on Wednesday (August 22).

According to the outlet, the 26-year-old actor, best known for his roles on That's So Raven and its spinoff, Corey In the House, will be part of the show's "new generation," along with two yet-to-be-revealed bloggers.

“They will show the old cast living their lives from day to day and then the younger cast members going out and causing drama,” a source told Us.

How, exactly, The Hills will connect to a former Disney star who has absolutely no relation to the rest of the cast remains unclear, which only furthers the confusion surrounding the revival. MTV revealed during the Video Music Awards on Monday night (August 20) that the revamped series will be called The Hills: New Beginnings and follow the personal and professional lives of original cast members with their children and friends, as well as a few "new faces" — Massey, apparently, being one of them.

A full cast has not yet been officially confirmed, but Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Justin "Justin Bobby" Brescia, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, and Spencer and Heidi Pratt are all expected to return, with neither Lauren Conrad or Kristin Cavallari taking part. Brody Jenner is also reportedly in talks to sign on.

The Hills: New Beginnings is set to premiere in 2019.