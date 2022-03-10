The Internet Is Ruthlessly Dragging Kim Kardashian’s Tonedeaf Advice for Being Successful

Kim Kardashian is under fire for making tonedeaf comments about being successful and working hard without mentioning her obvious advantages.

In a new interview with Variety Kim said, “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f---ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

She added that people need to have a "good work environment" and to surround themselves with people who "love what they do."

Obviously, many disagreed with her statements as some people don't have the luxury of having a safe work environment, livable wage, family wealth and systemic support. People criticized Kim for not taking these factors into account, especially her pre-fame wealth.

One Twitter user alleged that she didn't make even close to a livable income when she worked for Kim and her family's RPG phone apps.

"I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out 'sick' more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side," the woman tweeted.

Another Twitter user claimed that she interned for free for Kim. "I worked my little college ass off for free for Kimberly. So I better get some addendum in here saying 'except Celene, she was amazing.'"

Some Twitter users found the previous intern listings for Jenner Communications, which revealed that they don't pay their interns. The roles had the college students essentially acting as assistants, some even full time.

It'd be unfair to say Kim and her family haven't worked hard over the years, but it's also unfair to position Kim's level of extreme success as something obtainable for most without mentioning her wealthy family, privileged upbringing and Hollywood connections.