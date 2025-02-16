The Six Vacation Destinations That Don’t Want You to Visit

When you think of tourism, you think of an influx of money into the area, and that's a good thing, right? Even if you live in a touristy area and get irritated by all of those out-of-towners, deep down, you know they're helping the economy.

But your money is no longer worth it to some of the most popular vacation spots.

According to the MSN website, if you choose to visit these six destinations, you may not receive a super warm welcome.

These destinations remind us that tourism isn’t always a welcome gift to local communities. As travelers, we have a responsibility to research our impact and respect places that need a break from visitors.

VENICE, ITALY

Will their frustration with tourists stop you? I mean, this floating city is always tops with tourism. However, with about 50,000 permanent residents dealing with an influx of around 130,000 visitors, Venice has now implemented entry fees to slow down tourism.

According to the BBC, Venice is now doubling the number of days it will charge you to enter the city compared to 2024. Last year was the first year Venice tried this, and it was extremely successful.

SANTORINI, GREECE

Another breathtaking city is limiting visitors to only 8,000 a day, mostly from cruise ships. Its narrow streets aren't designed for traffic, and water shortages during peak season are also causing issues.

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS

Too much tourism has caused the Dutch capital to restrict short-term rentals and cannabis cafes. There are even "Tourists Go Home" signs.

BARCELONA, SPAIN

New hotel construction and vacation rentals have been severely restricted. Local neighborhoods are tired of losing their traditional markets and shops to tourist-oriented businesses and overcrowding. Local housing prices have also skyrocketed.

GALAPAGOS ISLANDS, ECUADOR

It's a whole thing if you want to vacation in the Galapagos. Not only is the number of visitors limited, you can only go if you have a licensed guide with you. It's all about protecting the native wildlife and stopping the environmental damage caused by tourists.

MACHU PICCHU, PERU

Timed entries are the only way to visit Machu Picchu. Also, a guide is mandatory. Overcrowding has caused cultural degradation and environmental erosion at this sacred site.

