Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Wants To Host Dating Podcast, Star in His Own Show

Simon Leviev is looking to cash in on the success of Netflix's smash hit docuseries The Tinder Swindler.

The streaming giant shocked audiences with the true and outrageous story of Simon Hayut, who claimed to be the son of a diamond mogul on Tinder.

He would use the popular dating app to swindle millions out of unsuspecting women from all around the world. He used the cash he got from one woman to flash a fake "playboy" persona to garner money from another.

Though he was convicted of fraud, theft and forgery, and sentenced to 15 months in the slammer in December 2019, he was released early after only serving five months.

Watch the trailer here:

Simon is currently a free man and wants to pursue a career in Hollywood while the women he defrauded remain in debt to this day.

According to TMZ, the convicted con man has signed with talent manager Gina Rodriguez of Gitoni Inc. in the hopes of parlaying his 15 minutes in the spotlight to fame.

A source told the outlet he wants to "write a book, star on a dating show and host a dating podcast."

The idea for the potential dating show "includes women competing for his love," Bachelor style. He is also "interested in sharing dating dos and don'ts on a potential podcast."

According to a source, Simon feels "the Netflix show got him all wrong, and he's looking to clear his name."

Trying to make some quick cash, Simon joined Cameo, where fans can request personalized videos from him. He is charging $300 for personalized messages and $1,400 for business clips.

Although he was on Tinder when the documentary was initially released, he has since been banned from the platform.

"We have conducted internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is no longer active on Tinder under any of his known aliases," Tinder said in a statement to Variety.

After the release of the documentary, according to The Tab, Simon claimed his Instagram was hacked and deleted.

There is also a TikTok account that claims to belong to him, although it has not been verified. The TikTok page flaunts a fabulous life, including private jet rides and expensive cars.

