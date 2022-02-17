Tinder is known for helping singles wade through the dating pool by offering swipe-friendly digital connections. Now the company is adding increased authenticity to conversations on the platform thanks to a new feature called Blind Date.

With their finger on the pulse of dating trends, Tinder hopes to pull heartstrings by offering matched swipers a chance to chat before they can view each other's profiles.

"Inspired by the OG way to meet someone new, usually at the hand of a meddlesome aunt or well-meaning friend, Blind Date gives the daters of today a low-pressure way to put their personality first and find a match they truly vibe with," Tinder announced in a press release.

So far, Tinder reports a 40 percent spike in connections thanks to this new feature compared to their previous Fast Chat option. The company hopes Blind Date will help singles match with other singles based on personality instead of photos.

How Does Tinder's Blind Date Feature Work?

Tinder users who use the Blind Date feature will be given several icebreaker questions to help pair them with prospective partners.

Should the users match, they will see their match's responses and be placed in a queue for a timed conversation. If sparks fly and both parties swipe right after the chat, their profiles will be unlocked, revealing their photos.

Think: blind dates, speed dating and not leaving the house all rolled into one!

