The View is turning 30 — and ABC is celebrating by bringing back the entire lineup that helped make the daytime institution what it is today.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro will all return when the milestone season premieres Sept. 8.

After three decades, the show has plenty to celebrate. But behind the scenes, sources say there was one part of the anniversary that wasn't quite so celebratory.

Season 30 Comes With a Catch

According to Naughty But Nice, ABC held firm on salaries during negotiations.

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"Nobody took a pay cut, but nobody got a raise," an insider tells the outlet. "The message was simple: We love you, we want you back, but the check isn't getting bigger."

That reportedly includes longtime stars Whoopi and Joy, who already command some of the show's biggest salaries. Whoopi reportedly earns around $8 million annually, while Joy pulls in roughly $7 million.

Once upon a time, a hit show reaching Season 30 meant every agent walked in demanding another million. Those days are over. In today's TV business, keeping your job and your salary is the win.

ABC Is Staying the Course

ABC also chose stability over a potentially expensive shake-up, bringing back the same six-woman lineup after months of speculation about possible new faces.

"This isn't about ABC not valuing them," the insider says. "They're extremely well paid. But television economics have changed. Automatic raises simply aren't automatic anymore."

So expect balloons, nostalgia and plenty of opinions when The View celebrates 30 seasons.

Just don't expect the paychecks to join the party.