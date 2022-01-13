If you come for Beyonce, expect to get stung by the BeyHive.

TikTok user @Delognut — real name Delaney York — went viral after posting clips of a debate she got into about Queen Bey during her Women in Music class, which she currently attends via Zoom.

Delaney's classmate Jacob first made his case why he believes that the music superstar is not a positive role model.

“I think to say overall, she’s just not a role model you should look up to. Nothing against her. It’s mostly because of the sexualization,” Jacob told the class.

Delaney responded, "I wanted to answer the guy that said she’s not a good role model and share a few things that she’s done that show that she is a good role model."

First, she noted that Beyonce has been a huge supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. The "Formation" singer brought the mothers of Eric Garner, Mike Brown and Trayvon Martin, three Black people killed by police, to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards to shed light on the issue of police brutality on a national level.

Delaney also mentioned that Bey's charitable work earned her the Humanitarian Award at the 2020 BET Awards, which was presented to her by Michelle Obama.

"Michelle Obama thinks that she’s a perfect role model for her kids, and I trust Michelle Obama," Delaney added. That statement earned Delaney a giggle from her professor.

Delaney added that the music icon donated $6 million to charitable COVID-19 relief efforts. Additionally, her charity BeyGood gives underfunded schools the supplies that they need. She also argued that Beyonce shows girls that they can love their bodies and be confident in their own skin.

"She’s just relatable," Delaney said. "She shows women that they can be themselves. So, I don’t really care whatever that guy was saying. She’s an amazing role model."

“Delaney, it sounds like you’re a fan,” the professor responded.

But to the surprise of the class, Delaney then revealed that she isn't a diehard of Bey's music. "I don’t even listen to her that much; she’s just very much a good role model," Delaney explained.

“Jacob, are you good?” the professor questioned the student after hearing Delaney's rebuttal.

"Yeah, I’m fine," he told the class. "That’s probably just a different perspective in general. I kinda of understand that part. The issue that I’m kind of seeing is, rather than a source of empowerment ... I’ve seen a lot hyper-sexualization in our society become more of a prominent issue and more of a thing that is happening. I see it as more of a bad thing."

