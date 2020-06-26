Dixie D'Amelio, sister to TikTok icon Charli D'Amelio, dropped her first-ever single "Be Happy."

The 18-year-old, who's known for her good singing voice on TikTok, officially made the transition to music Friday (June 26), releasing an upbeat pop track that tackles a difficult subject: mental health and depression.

The song features deep and reflective lyrics like, "Sometimes I don't want to be happy / Don't hold it against me / If I'm down just leave me there / Let me be," which serve as a great reminder that it's okay to be sad sometimes.

In a statement, D'Amelio revealed why she immediately felt connected to the song.

"I wanted to share the honesty of this message with others, especially those around my own age," she explained. "I remain so grateful for the people that surround me and the opportunities I’ve been given, but some days, as we all know, it’s not easy to be happy. My hope is that anyone who listens can be reminded that it’s okay to feel what we feel. It’s okay have a bad day. We all have them and you are not alone."

Listen to Dixie D'Amelio's "Be Happy," below:

You can also check out the full "Be Happy" lyrics, below:

[Chorus]

Sometimes I don't wanna be happy

Don't hold it against me

If I'm down just leave me there

Let me be sad

[Verse 1]

Sun's up, I already wanna lay down

Friends calling, are you really tryna go out? (No)

Don't wanna get dressed up to pretend (No)

I can lie and say I'm fine

Maybe you'll stop calling then

[Pre-Chorus]

I've got chips on my shoulder

Only getting older

So I keep to myself

Ain't tryna complain

Just don't wanna explain it

[Chorus]

But sometimes I don't wanna be happy

Don't hold it against me

If I'm down just leave me there

Let me be sad

Sometimes I just wanna be lonely

Don't need you to hold me

If I'm low you don't need to care

Let me be sad

[Post-Chorus]

What's the matter with that?

What's the matter with that?

What's the matter with

[Verse 2]

Bad days, it's okay, let me feel it (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

And some days you've got to break your heart to heal it (Heal it)

I know I'm gonna feel this way again

I can lie and say I'm fine

[Post-Chorus]

What's the matter with that?

What's the matter with that?

What's the matter with

[Verse 2]

Bad days, it's okay, let me feel it (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

And some days you've got to break your heart to heal it (Heal it)

I know I'm gonna feel this way again

I can lie and say I'm fine

[Chorus]

But sometimes I don't wanna be happy

Don't hold it against me

If I'm down just leave me there

Let me be sad

Sometimes I just wanna be lonely

Don't need you to hold me

If I'm low you don't need to care

Let me be sad

[Post-Chorus]

What's the matter with that?

What's the matter with that?

[Bridge]

What's the matter with sadness

Making me feel the way I feel right now

Goodness

Can't force you when you feel fucked up

It's the salt that's on my tongue

It's the salt that's on my tongue

[Chorus]

But sometimes I don't wanna be happy

Don't hold it against me

If I'm down just leave me there

Let me be sad

Sometimes I just wanna be lonely

Don't need you to hold me

If I'm low you don't need to care

Let me be sad

[Post-Chorus]

What's the matter with that?

What's the matter with that?

Just let me be sad