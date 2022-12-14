Line Dance Set to Rihanna’s ‘S&M’ Is the Most Surreal Thing You’ll See on the Internet Today

Line dancing has been taken to a whole new level.

In a TikTok that has been viewed over four million times, a group of people are shown performing an elaborate line dance to Rihanna's "S&M" from her 2010 Loud album.

"Tush push line dance," the caption reads.

The high-energy dance had the comments section baffled, since usually when people think of line dancing, they think of country music.

"I didn’t know you could line dance to Rihanna!! Omg yes," one person commented.

Someone else added, "Y'all surprised [but] let me tell u the first time I walked in and they were line dancing to [Nicki Minaj], u can have a line dance for ANYTHING."

"What secret meeting do y’all have to learn all these," one person wondered.

Someone replied to them and joked, "It’s actually a southern cultural dance that’s taught to every child from birth. Kids often line dance before they’re taught english. Hope this helps!"

On Twitter, @sortameta said, "Just watched the whitest TikTok live I've ever seen. I have become completely entranced by the country 20-somethings line dance to f---ing Rihanna in Florida."

Watch the video, below:

The person who posted the video appears to be a frequent line dancer. His videos include line dances to everything from Hannah Montana to T-Pain and Ed Sheeran.

On another video, someone commented, "I always feel like I’m watching the country version of a 'Step Up' movie."

The TikToker also has a video of a line dance to "Fake ID" by Big & Rich and Gretchen Wilson, which was featured in the 2011 remake of Footloose where audiences saw Julianne Hough, Kenny Wormald, and Miles Teller line dance.

Because of the movie, the "Fake ID" line dance has risen in popularity on TikTok, with many people learning the choreography.

Another TikTok account, @sherimann8, posts line dancing videos from Florida that get thousands of views. One of her videos even features an NSYNC line dance to "Just Got Paid."

Since TikTok is known for its dance trends, maybe line dancing is the next big thing.