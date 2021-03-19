TikTok Star Addison Rae Just Dropped Her Surprise Debut Single and It’s Kind of a Bop

TikTok phenomenon Addison Rae surprised fans with the premiere of her debut single, "Obsessed."

On Friday (March 19), Rae dropped a music video for the song on YouTube, with no pre-promotion.

The song itself is all about self-love, with Rae singing about a lover who is obsessed with her. Rae's response? "I'm obsessed with me too."

Watch the video for "Obsession," below:

"I'm so emotional right now," the social media star wrote in an Instagram post after the song's release. "This song makes me feel so many things!!! I love music. That's all."

Rae began to work on her music last year and has been in the studio writing songs with some of the best in the music business. "From the beginning, I wanted to make sure that I was writing my own music,” she told Vogue. "I remember jotting down lyrics when I was little and trying to figure out how to make them a song, [now] I’m learning every detail and from amazing songwriters."

The song is not mean to be vain, but rather act as a reminder for people to love themselves. "It’s more I can love myself as much as you love me, and that’s important. There are days where I struggle, and it’s definitely a work in progress to accept who I am and give myself the love I deserve. But that message was so strong, and I wanted to communicate it [in the lyrics]."

The dance-pop anthem has created a divide for fans: While some are enjoying the track, others aren't quite feeling it.

See some reactions, below.

Rae is working on various projects at the moment, including an updated remake of the iconic '90s film She's All That (now titled He's All That). Rae will portray the lead character, Padgett Sawyer, alongside Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan. Original cast member Rachael Leigh Cook has also signed on for the project. Netflix will debut the movie later this year.