TikTok Users Are Dressing Their Moms Like Them and Yung Gravy Can’t Get Enough

This TikTok trend is catching everyone's eye on their For You pages, and notably, rapper Yung Gravy is among those people.

Set to a sped-up version of the song "I Wish" by Skee-Lo, people are transforming their moms into them in a quick makeover.

"Trend on my mom’s 50th birthday," one TikTok user said in her video's caption.

Yung Gravy slid into her comments and wrote, "This trend needs to continue forever."

Other users in the comments of the video seemingly expected his presence, commenting things like, "Waiting for Yung Gravy’s comment," and "Me and Yung Gravy share a spiritual connection [right now]."

"I feel like this trend was made specifically for Yung Gravy," another person said.

Someone else joked, "This must be Stacy’s mom cause she’s got it going on."

The rapper also commented on @vicpn31's mom video: "Both looks on point."

TikToker Bryce Hall joined the comments section by adding, "Now… Gravy I understand."

Yung Gravy has even sparked dating rumors in real life with another famous TikToker's mom: Addison Rae's mom Sheri.

He stepped out with Rae's mom at the 2022 MTV VMAs in August, making fans wonder if the two were really an item after they shared a kiss on the red carpet.

At the time, the rapper told Page Six that he's "into MILFs" and called Rae's mom "the queen of MILFs."

Interestingly, Addison Rae dated Bryce Hall once upon a time.

On another note, Yung Gravy also claimed to have taken Martha Stewart on a date in November 2022.

He even released a song in 2020 titled "Martha Stewart" and later went on to star in a commercial with the lifestyle legend.

See more videos of the trend, below: