Yung Gravy Flashes Pizzazz Going Full Cowboy at Chicago Cubs Game (PICS)

Yung Gravy has been no stranger to sporting cowboy hats in social media pics, but he took his western wear to a new level in Chicago on Friday.

The rapper made an appearance at the Chicago Cubs game to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Instead of throwing on a Cubs jersey like most celebs who take the mound, Yung Gravy decided to go full cowboy at Wrigley Field.

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs Getty Images loading...

The "Pizzazz" rapper was decked out in a white cowboy hat with matching jacket and pants that also contained some silver flash.

The phrase "salsa flaco" was scrawled in cursive across this back in the same silver tone.

Yung Gravy is in Chicago this week to perform at the Lollapalooza music festival.

He will play a late-night Lollapalooza after-show at Chicago's House of Blues tonight before his 7:45 pm set at the festival on Saturday.

Lollapalooza continues through Sunday at Chicago's Grant Park. This year's headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Despite Yung Gravy's flash on the mound, the Cubs suffered an 8-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The rapper's tour continues throughout the summer with a variety of state fair performances. He will next play the State Fair of West Virginia in Lewisburg on Aug. 10.

Yung Gravy's latest single, "Nightmare on Peachtree Street," also was released on Friday.

14 Times Fans Threw Objects at Artists Onstage From drinks to bouquets and cowboy boots, out-of-control fans keep throwing objects at musicians during concerts.