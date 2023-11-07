Timbaland Blasted for Saying Justin Timberlake Should Put ‘Muzzle’ on ‘Crazy’ Britney Spears

Producer Timbaland is being heavily criticized online for comments he made about Britney Spears at a recent event.

During an event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 29, an audience member questioned Timbaland about "Cry Me a River" going viral following the revelations about Justin Timberlake featured in Spears' best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me.

"She's going crazy, right?" Timbaland joked, seemingly defending his longtime collaborator.

"I wanted to call JT and say, 'Man! You should have put a muzzle on that girl,'" the producer continued, receiving laughter from the audience.

On Twitter (now known as X), many slammed the producer for his offensive, sexist remarks about the pop superstar, who was infamously trapped in an allegedly controlling, oppressive conservatorship under her father for 13 years.

"Imagine in 2023 saying a woman should have a muzzle put on her for speaking her truth, ESPECIALLY after 13 years of abuse & silence. Timbaland is such a misogynistic piece of s--t. I’m so grossed out right now," one person tweeted.

"Men want to silence and isolate anyone that divulges the truth about them or their boy-buddies, especially those with a perceived disability. Also, Timbaland declined as a producer after Aaliyah and that’s the bitter truth," another user wrote.

"Karma will get you Timbaland," someone else posted.

In her memoir, Spears opens up about having an abortion during her relationship with Timberlake in the early 2000s.

The pop star reveals Timberlake wasn't happy about the pregnancy, writing, "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young ... I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."