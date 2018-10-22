Is Timothee Chalamet Dating Johnny Depp’s Daughter?

Fans have been spotting Timothee Chalamet and Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose out and about in New York City for the past several months, leading the internet to believe the young actors may be an item. Now, there's photo evidence that the two are a couple (or at least like to make out with each other).

As Entertainment Tonight reports, 22-year-old Chalamet and 19-year-old Depp were caught kissing in the rain (because of course) earlier this month — and someone was able to snap a quick picture!

The recent sightings started dating rumors, and the two attended the Toronto International Film Festival together in September. Chalamet also went to Depp's birthday party back in June. The romance may have blossomed on the set of The King, an upcoming Netflix adaptation of Henry IV and Henry V that the duo is co-starring in alongside Robert Pattinson.

No matter the origin and status of Chalamet and Depp's relationship, fans of the young actor don't know what to think about him having a girlfriend.

"Am I obsessed with these two because they're adorable or angry because Timothee has a girlfriend? Who knows," one conflicted fan tweeted. "Okay but Timothée Chalamet and Lily Rose Depp actually look like The Kiss by Gustav Klimpt and I'm admittedly slightly jealous, yet amazed," wrote another.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below.